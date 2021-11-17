After shootings in Cancun and Tulum, the new Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard is created

It will start operating on December 1st. The Battalion will have 1,445 National Guard agents.

MEXICO, (November 17, 2021).- The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported during the morning of this Wednesday, November 17th, the creation of the Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard given the recent shootings in Cancun and to ensure the tranquility of tourists.

At the press conference in Quintana Roo, the military command announced that the Battalion will begin operations on December 1st of this year and is part of the Security Action Support Plan for the state.

“A scheme to reinforce the activities carried out by the federal, state, and municipal authorities. This Support Plan is the increase of troops, the creation of a Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard will be on December 1st, 126 agents of the Navy’s Special Operations Unit are already working here in the state, also on the part of the Navy Secretariat, carrying out the support that is going to be provided, ” he explained.

Conferencia de prensa matutina, desde Cancún, Quintana Roo https://t.co/7UpjodF0Ee — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 17, 2021

Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that this Battalion will have 1,445 National Guard agents and will give priority attention to the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad, and Tulúm.

He announced that the Tourist Security Battalion will have a presence in the following months in other tourist destinations to provide security.

“This Battalion will provide security to the entire tourist area, as the year progresses we will provide it with the tools to do its job, the equipment it requires to be able to attend this new mission and it will also be able to take this model that we will use here for the first time, this National Guard with its specialty in the tourist area to carry it out in other areas of the republic, in the main tourist sites of the republic, ” he explained.

Source: Heraldo de México

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments