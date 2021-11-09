After receiving an extortion call, man deposits 10,000 pesos (500 USD) in Peto, Yucatán

Peto, Yucatán, (November 08, 2021).- An extortion case set off the alerts in this community when the 38-year-old E.H.C. received a phone call demanding the amount of 10,000 pesos, he was threatened by the extortionists who said they would hurt his family.

Peto is located 135 kilometers (82 miles) south of Mérida (Image: Google Maps)

The victim stated that he was at his home yesterday afternoon when they called him on the telephone from an unknown number, which he saved as evidence 3340723253, and from which he heard the voice of a subject who in a threatening tone told him: your whole family dies if you don’t deposit 15 thousand pesos at this time ”, and they gave him an account number.

Given the seriousness of the call due to the threats made, E.H.C. looked for a way to sell some belongings to be able to collect the amount they asked for and avoid some kind of harm to any member of his family.

However, the person indicated that he only managed to collect 10,000 pesos and went to deposit the money to the account number provided by the extortionists.

On the other hand, when his relatives found out what happened, they tried to prevent E.H.C. from carrying out the transaction, but it was too late because he had already made the deposit. The affected went to the Municipal Police to file a formal complaint. He claims to be a victim of extortion and fraud, but unfortunately, nothing could be done to get his money back, as the account no longer existed.

The Security Department of the police corporation, through a statement, urged the residents to always remain calm and be alert to any phone call from a suspicious number, because extortionists rely heavily on the data they find in social networks to carry out their criminal actions.

