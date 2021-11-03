After four months, ejidatarios of Chablekal lift blockade and open Dzibilchaltún

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- After blocking public access to the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún for 4 months, Ejidatarios of the Chablekal community reached an agreement with the authorities and finally released the site on Sunday, October 31st, which will be conditioned to be able to reopen to visitors.

The director of the Cultural Trust, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, explained that this was due “to the dialogue and goodwill of the ejidatarios and their commissioner Manuel Abán Can, as well as to all the support provided by Governor Mauricio Vila and the efforts that the INAH Yucatán Center and its director Eduardo López Calzada to support the members of the Chablekal ejido and end this pending issue that has not been solved for many years. “

Díaz Montalvo added that agency personnel are already conducting reviews of the equipment that is in the archaeological zone and cleaning work will be carried out to expedite the reopening of the place.

“We have already talked with the director of the site to speed up the opening, which will take place when the INAH indicates it. We hope it will be soon since November is when the arrival of tourists begins to rebound and December is the month when more travelers visit the state”, he stressed.

INAH will issue a statement

For his part, the ejido commissioner, Manuel Aban Can, indicated that the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) will issue a statement with the details of the agreement it reached with the Chablekal ejidatarios and how the negotiations will continue.

The camp that the ejidatarios had installed on the outskirts of the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún, for four months, was withdrawn on Sunday, October 31st, at 2 in the afternoon, visitors can now go to that ancient Mayan city.

INAH urged its members and the general population not to be carried away by false information about this case, which in the long run could harm them with respect to the agreements they have with federal authorities.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments