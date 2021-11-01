After 15 years, the Mexican Navy dredges the port of Celestún

Celestún, Yucatán, (November 01, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila supervised the dredging work carried out in the navigation channel of the harbor of Celestún, in coordination with the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar). A task that had not been carried out for 15 years, and which will help fishermen’s boats to fo in and out the harbor without major problems.

Together with the commander of the IX Naval Zone, Vice Admiral Adrián Hermilo Valle González, and the director of the Integral Port Administration of Progreso (API), retired admiral Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodrígez, Vila Dosal verified the work, which is carried out with heavy machinery from the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), in coordination with the State Government.

Accompanied by the mayor of Celestún, José Asunción Ramírez Perera and the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sepasy), Rafael Combaluzier Medina, Vila Dosal toured the rural unit “Blue Tenazas”, which provides work for 12 women and men, where he learned about the process of raising crabs with technology for supplying water, which allows producing up to 500 kilograms a week, in high season, and its commercialization to restaurants, shellfish companies, and distributors.

“The soft or molted crab is obtained from the estuary and is marketed at a price between 15 to 20 pesos per unit, but as this aquaculture procedure generates an increase in its value, it can be sold for up to 100 pesos per unit, with what is met the objective of not fishing more and giving added value to the product; in addition, it contributes to the reconversion of fishing to aquaculture, in protection of the development of marine species ”, indicated the head of Sepasy.

In this framework, it was reported that, so far, 1,456 cubic meters of sand have been displaced in the canal, benefiting 1,731 fishermen, from the municipalities of Celestún, Halachado, Maxcanú, Kinchil, and Samahil, which allows safer navigation for them and their boats.

So far, the ports of Telchac Puerto, Yucalpetén, Chabihau, Sisal, and Chuburná have been cleared, and now, Celestún too, Soon enough, the same will be done in Dzilam de Bravo, to favor more than 8,500 women and men dedicated to fishing activities in the area.

