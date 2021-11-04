ADO will increase Turibus units in Mérida and Valladolid, during the Tianguis Turistico 2021

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- Given the increase in the arrival of visitors that are expected for the Tianguis Turístico de México (TTM) in its 2021 edition and the holiday season, the general management of the southeast region of Grupo ADO analyzes the possibility of increasing the number of units with which the Turibus operates, both in Mérida and Valladolid, which will depend on the demand on the routes.

The general manager of the southeast region of the motor transport company, Eduardo Córdova Balbuena, said that since the end of September a slight increase in the arrival of visitors to the city of Mérida began to be noticed, who demand the service of tours in different schedule.

He said that currently, each run carries around 20 visitors, but it is expected that, from November 16th, when the TTM starts, the demand for the service will increase in both Mérida and Valladolid, so increasing the number of units for those dates would be analyzed. He added that in the upper part of the units there is signage to occupy only the marked seats.

“Both circuits, the one in Mérida and the one in Valladolid, are well certified with all biosecurity measures and have had a noticeable improvement in terms of visitors, which gives us great pleasure since they work as a thermometer in terms of measuring the number of tourists in these two destinations”, he asserted.

The also delegate in the state of the National Chamber of Motor Transportation, Passage and Tourism (Canapat) indicated that with this upward trend in the number of passengers on the Turibus, it is left between seeing that people arrive in the city, spend the night and stay in hotels, in addition to visiting restaurants and handicraft shops, which is positive for everyone.

He indicated that currently, only one Turibus operates in Mérida and one in Valladolid, but there are more units in reserve that could be used on the dates with the highest demand.

“We believe that for the time of the December and New Year holidays, we could have two and even three Turibuses in Mérida, that is very possible and what is going to happen during the Tianguis Turístico is that we will activate them all with the purpose that the visitors know different circuits in the capital ”, he explained.

Córdova Balbuena stressed that the Turibus has different travel routes, such as the Turi-beer, the one about the history of Yucatecan music, the local gastronomy, and the traditional neighborhoods, which will be activated during the TTM.

Source: Sipse

