According to the UNWTO, International Tourism has grown in the third quarter of the year

Mexico and these countries are the most visited
MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many economic items were affected, including tourism; however, in the third quarter of the year it increased by 58%, and Mexico was one of the destinations with the most visitors.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) explained that in the third quarter, in regions such as Southern and Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean, North, and Central America, arrivals exceeded the levels of the same period of 2020.
“Some islands in the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as several small destinations in southern Europe lead the results for the third quarter of 2021, with arrivals similar to or above pre-pandemic levels”.UNWTO
UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili said the data is encouraging, but the results still remain mixed.
“Data for the third quarter of 2021 are encouraging, but arrivals are still 76% below pre-pandemic levels, and results remain uneven across different regions of the world.”UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili
Uneven regions
Recovery remains slow and uneven in different regions of the world. This is due to differences in mobility restrictions, vaccination rates, and traveler confidence. Although Europe registered 53% less and the Americas 60%, they improved during the third quarter of 2021; arrivals to Asia and the Pacific decreased by 95% compared to 2019.
Despite the uneven recovery, Mexico posted revenue similar to 2019, while Turkey, France, and Germany posted somewhat smaller drops than in previous months of the year. Also, Croatia and Turkey reflected an increase.
- On the recovery in the tourism sector, despite the improvements, the UNWTO explained that uneven vaccination and variants of COVID-19 could affect the recovery, which is slow and fragile.
Source: UNWTO
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is how we talk in Yucatan – Part V
Vulgar expressions, insults, and bad words..
-
Wall Street Journal says AMLO’s measures would put an end to democracy in Mexico
The country is returning to a.
-
One year after food warning label law took effect, junk food sales have actually increased
More than a year after Mexico’s.
-
Mexico and the US rule out the closure of activities and encourage vaccination
MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Presidents Andrés.
-
20-year-old woman among the deaths from Covid 19 this Monday 29th in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- This.
-
“Pig Beach”, the first tobacco-free public beach in Yucatán
The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías.
-
2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 2021.
-
“These taxes are not adequate”, AMPI leader asks for caution
Mérida, Yuactán, (November 30, 2021).- Gabriela.
-
Yucatán announces the first “Nautical Ladder” in the Gulf of Mexico to promote tourism
Nautical and cruise tourism is an.
-
Guatemalan flies to Miami hidden in a plane’s landing gear and makes it alive
FLORIDA, (November 30, 2021).- The Consulate.
Leave a Comment