According to the UNWTO, International Tourism has grown in the third quarter of the year

Mexico and these countries are the most visited

MEXICO, (November 30, 2021).- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many economic items were affected, including tourism; however, in the third quarter of the year it increased by 58%, and Mexico was one of the destinations with the most visitors.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) explained that in the third quarter, in regions such as Southern and Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean, North, and Central America, arrivals exceeded the levels of the same period of 2020.

“Some islands in the Caribbean and South Asia, as well as several small destinations in southern Europe lead the results for the third quarter of 2021, with arrivals similar to or above pre-pandemic levels”. UNWTO

UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili said the data is encouraging, but the results still remain mixed.

“Data for the third quarter of 2021 are encouraging, but arrivals are still 76% below pre-pandemic levels, and results remain uneven across different regions of the world.” UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili

Uneven regions

Recovery remains slow and uneven in different regions of the world. This is due to differences in mobility restrictions, vaccination rates, and traveler confidence. Although Europe registered 53% less and the Americas 60%, they improved during the third quarter of 2021; arrivals to Asia and the Pacific decreased by 95% compared to 2019.

Despite the uneven recovery, Mexico posted revenue similar to 2019, while Turkey, France, and Germany posted somewhat smaller drops than in previous months of the year. Also, Croatia and Turkey reflected an increase.

On the recovery in the tourism sector, despite the improvements, the UNWTO explained that uneven vaccination and variants of COVID-19 could affect the recovery, which is slow and fragile.

Source: UNWTO

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments