According to Inegi, in Yucatán, homicides grew 56 percent during 2020

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- Deaths from homicides increased in Yucatán by 56 percent in 2020, compared to 2019, reveals the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In 2020, according to Inegi data, there were 72 deaths from alleged homicides, while in 2019 there were 46.

The institute released on October 28 the definitive statistics of deaths registered in Mexico during 2020.

Of the 747 thousand 784 deaths registered throughout the country, 56.4 percent were men, 43.5 percent women, and in 473 cases the sex was not specified. Of the total deaths, 88.8 percent were due to illnesses and health-related problems, while 11.2 percent were due to external causes, mainly accidents, homicides and suicides.

Homicides are the fifth leading cause of death in the general population (36,661, 4.9 percent) and the fourth leading cause of death in men (32,530).

Yucatán, according to the report, has the lowest death rate from homicide in the entire country, with 2.1 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants; However, from 2019 to 2020 it presented a considerable increase of 56 percent.

The main causes of death by homicide are: by injury with a firearm, injuries with sharp objects, and hangings, strangulation and suffocation.

The institute detailed that in 2020, 901 women were killed in Mexico inside their homes and 1,601 on public roads.

Gender violence

The Data Cívica group made an analysis of the Inegi data where it pointed out that in Yucatan the homicide rate of women in the home tripled.

Although, at the national level, the rate of murders of women decreased (Feminicide), in some states there was an increase, for example, in Mexico City the rate of homicides to females inside the home increased 39 percent and in Chiapas 43 percent, added.

Suicides down

According to the Inegi report, Yucatán ranks third with the highest death rate from suicide, with 10.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, compared to 2019, the state fell in rank, ranking second.

The first place is Chihuahua with 14.4 and the second Aguascalientes with 12.6, both states for every 100,000 inhabitants.

