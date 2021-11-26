According to Conagua, this winter will be harsher than other years, 56 cold fronts are expected

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 26, 2021).- The National Water Commission (Conagua) warned of the first winter storm for the Mexican territory, stating that the predictions indicate that this will be a colder year than the previous ones. The federal authority stressed that the winter season will be harsher and 56 cold fronts are expected in the peninsular area until May 2022.

This day, Conagua officials offered a virtual press conference to report on the progress of the first winter storm for the northern states of the country, forecasts from the different government offices to support the population, and alerts in mountain areas for the first snowfall that could be generated from this weekend.

The specialists indicated that the estimates consider up to 14 intense storms, which will also leave a presence in the area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula. As reported, the meteorological services establish more rainfall and a reduction in temperature in the tropical areas – states of Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Chiapas, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Conagua specialists emphasize that the weather forecasts indicate that the Cold Front No. 10 is already on the Yucatecan territory that “entered” in a moderate way and is leaving cool afternoons, misty mornings in the interior of the state, with banks of fog in the central area of ​​the state, primarily in the ring of cenotes of the peninsula.

The instructions issued by the authority indicate that the peninsular area will have more cold events in the coming weeks, anticipating the presence of slightly stronger Nortes and lower temperatures as a result of the winter storms that will be felt until March of next year.

According to the dependence, the first frosts are already noticed in the northern and central states of the country and the displacement of a frontal line will leave more temperate temperatures for the three states of the Yucatan peninsula, while moderate to intense rains will be felt in Veracruz, Tabasco, and Chiapas.

The low-temperature alert was issued for the northern states; However, the increase in the strength of these storms will make fresh winds, moderate to heavy rains for six states, as well as temperature changes from warm to cool during the day and the early mornings, it was reported.

In his case, Conagua stressed that, near the end of the cyclone season for the Caribbean-Gulf of Mexico region, -November 30- the 2021 hurricane season met the conditions of the predictions and that the effect of “ La Niña ”, left a greater presence of these phenomena in the area of ​​the Pacific Ocean, where the most intense tropical storms were felt.

While the Atlantic-Caribbean region, tropical phenomena were relatively moderate, and only one cyclone 4 on the Saffir Simpson scale occurred in the season that is ending.

