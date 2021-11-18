A new air route will connect Merida with Guatemala starting next year

Merida, Yucatan, (November 18, 2021).- A new air route will connect Mérida with Guatemala from March 2022, and the flights will be up to four times a week, announced Julio A. Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines (Transportes Aéreos Guatemaltecos).

“This flight will open the possibility of making connections in Guatemala to the rest of Central America, I mean the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Belize,” he said.

Gamero thanked the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, for being a promoter for the cities of the Maya world to connect.

Guatemala, as an important part of the Maya culture, will offer commercial and cultural activities with the aim of promoting tourism from the Mexican southeast with that of Central America.

The Guatemalan airline has 27 routes to different countries, and for next year it plans to modernize its fleet of planes.



The state governor stressed that it is not only relevant to announce a new route, but to maintain it by promoting different activities.

“Normally, when a flight is brought, the important thing is not to bring it, but to keep it, so surely, we can agree on some activities to promote this flight, both in Guatemala and here, in the City of Mérida; make this one of the routes that remain, for many years, and that it also become a benchmark in the relationship between Mexico and Guatemala, and especially between Yucatan and Guatemala, ” added Vila Dosal.

The presentation of the route was carried out in the framework of the Tianguis Turistico de Mérida in one of the cinemas of the Siglo XXI Convention Center with the presence of the Secretary of Tourism Development in Yucatan, Michelle Fridman; Renán Barrera Concha; the head of Economic Development and Tourism of the Mérida city council, José Luis Martínez Semerena, and the Commercial Director and the Public Relations manager of TAG Airlines, Francisco Paul and Alberto Petrerse, respectively.

Source: La jornada maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments