62.5 million USD will be allocated for four specific tourism projects in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- An investment of 1.4 billion pesos was announced for four tourism projects in Yucatan.

Which will generate 4,191 direct and indirect jobs and will be developed in the area of ​​the Puuc Route and the Maya Villages.

This is part of a set of initiatives planned for different regions of the state for the following months.

In total, an economic spill is estimated to exceed 27 billion pesos. In addition to the creation of 41 thousand jobs, in the lines of hotels, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, among others.

This was reported by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with the head of the federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués in the framework of the Tianguis Turístico 2021.

Investment for tourism projects in Yucatán grows 139%

When detailing the plans, Vila Dosal announced that soon an investment of more than 1,136 million will be made in 20 hotel , entertainment and restaurant projects in the Cenotes and Haciendas region.

The latter will allow the opening of 3,556 jobs that will contribute to improving and creating spaces for these natural and cultural tourist attractions.

It is worth mentioning that these investment amounts represent an increase of 139% compared to the first similar announcement in August 2019.

The governor said that the tourism industry is a priority for the state. Therefore, a capital attraction policy was launched, which has produced results, such as the arrival of Amazon, Fincantieri, and other companies.

