500-hectare hotel development announced for Puerto Aventuras

Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. — A new hotel development for the municipality of Solidaridad has been announced. In a press meeting Wednesday, Grupo Constructor said they have submitted their Environmental Impact Statement to federal authorities.

If approved, the group intends to build a 500-hectare complex of hotels and amusement options outside Puerto Aventuras. During their press conference Wednesday, the group presented details of the project, which includes two 120-room hotels, a convention center, an 18-hole golf course, water park, shopping and restaurants, entertainment center, glamping, driving academy, an ecological reserve, and a 9-kilometer circuit F1 racetrack with a seating capacity for 130,000.

The master plan includes an F1 Formula race track

“With the technology that we will implement in the project, we will have the best automobile complex in the world,” said Mario González, adding that the track will be modifiable.

The presenting group, architect Mario E. González, logistics director, Gonzalo Soto and construction director, Alejandro Ponce, said the entire project will be integrated into the upcoming Maya Train project via a special station.

“The complex is made up of buildings organized by a main avenue so that visitors can enter by pedestrian walks or transport to the stands, which will be divided into six areas,” explained the architect in charge of the project.

The group also said that the project has federal government support through Manuel Santiago Quijano, Director of Strategic Management and Institutional Liaison of Fonatur, who is its link with the Maya Train.

The formalities of the project have been ongoing since 2019, with the purchase of the 500-hectares of land from the state government. The group said they have the support of both the state governor Carlos Joaquin and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who knows of, and supports the project.

The process began in 2019 with the purchase of the land

“The only thing that can stop us is another pandemic,” he said.

Grupo Constructor says they could lay the first stone for the new development as early as February of 2022. The project, they report, will generate 8,000 jobs and come in at an investment of $3.7 billion USD.

Source: SIPSE

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments