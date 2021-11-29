500-hectare hotel development announced for Puerto Aventuras

Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. — A new hotel development for the municipality of Solidaridad has been announced. In a press meeting Wednesday, Grupo Constructor said they have submitted their Environmental Impact Statement to federal authorities.
If approved, the group intends to build a 500-hectare complex of hotels and amusement options outside Puerto Aventuras. During their press conference Wednesday, the group presented details of the project, which includes two 120-room hotels, a convention center, an 18-hole golf course, water park, shopping and restaurants, entertainment center, glamping, driving academy, an ecological reserve, and a 9-kilometer circuit F1 racetrack with a seating capacity for 130,000.
“With the technology that we will implement in the project, we will have the best automobile complex in the world,” said Mario González, adding that the track will be modifiable.
The presenting group, architect Mario E. González, logistics director, Gonzalo Soto and construction director, Alejandro Ponce, said the entire project will be integrated into the upcoming Maya Train project via a special station.
“The complex is made up of buildings organized by a main avenue so that visitors can enter by pedestrian walks or transport to the stands, which will be divided into six areas,” explained the architect in charge of the project.
The group also said that the project has federal government support through Manuel Santiago Quijano, Director of Strategic Management and Institutional Liaison of Fonatur, who is its link with the Maya Train.
The formalities of the project have been ongoing since 2019, with the purchase of the 500-hectares of land from the state government. The group said they have the support of both the state governor Carlos Joaquin and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who knows of, and supports the project.
“The only thing that can stop us is another pandemic,” he said.
Grupo Constructor says they could lay the first stone for the new development as early as February of 2022. The project, they report, will generate 8,000 jobs and come in at an investment of $3.7 billion USD.
Source: SIPSE
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
While Ómicron threatens the world, AMLO summons the people to meet at Mexico City’s Zocalo
While Ómicron threatens the world, AMLO.
-
Yari, 35 years old, decided to end her life in front of her relatives in Mérida
The woman spent about seven hours.
-
Croatian Mili Poljicak is proclaimed champion of the 34th Yucatán Junior Tennis World Cup
Croatian tennis player Mili Poljicak was.
-
American arrested in Cancun after his partner was found dead in a hotel room
Cancun, Q.R. — An American man.
-
Tourism increases risk of contagion of COVID-19 of the new variant Omicron
Travelers arrive to Mexico from countries.
-
Pharmaceuticals Value Soars By Omicron; earned USD$ 51.44 billion
Speculation about whether they will have.
-
Mexico reports 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours
The 10 states of the country.
-
López Obrador rules out new closures due to the Omicron Covid variant
The president assured that Mexico is.
-
WHO says Omicron poses a very high global risk, the world must prepare
GENEVA (Reuters) -The heavily mutated Omicron.
-
Mérida, among the five most competitive cities in the country
The deterioration of local finances and.
Leave a Comment