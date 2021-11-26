26-year-old man commits suicide in Peto, Yucatán

The young man was a sports promoter, his mother found the corpse.

PETO, Yucatán, (November 11, 2021).- Suicides continue in the state of Yucatán, and this Wednesday afternoon, the young David “N” decided to end his existence by hanging in Peto.

The young man’s mother was the one who had the misfortune to find the body of her son.

The events occurred shortly after three in the afternoon when David’s mother came home from work and when she did not see her son greet him, as usual, she decided to enter his room, and thus had the worst surprise of her life.

The 26-year-old hung himself from a window with the help of a curtain.

Once the mother gave notice to the authorities, elements of the municipal and state police and personnel from ambulance 21-K arrived at the site of the incident, on Calle 42nd between 39 and 41 in the Esperanza neighborhood.

The paramedics could only certify the death.

The place was cordoned off awaiting staff from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the corresponding proceedings.

The news of the death saddened the victim’s neighbors, because in recent months David had transcended by promoting boxing among children and adolescents in his neighborhood, and belonged to the “Iron Boxing club”.

Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán

• Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77, and 075.

Facebook: Let’s save a life Radio

• Program for the attention of suicide (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62

• Free health support line Ministry of Health of Yucatan: 800-000-0779.

• Life Line: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

• Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81

• Women’s Line: 800 455 76 72 or 999 923 09 73

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







