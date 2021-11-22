22-year-old man falls from a moving truck in Mérida’s Periférico

A young man ended up on the pavement, after literally ‘flying’ off the back of a pick-up truck and landing on top of some rocky boards
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 06, 2021).- A 22-year-old young man who was traveling in the back of a truck on Periferico, flew away after the piece of sheetrock where he was sitting was blown up by the wind. This caused a wound of more than 15 centimeters to his head.
As reported at the scene, a motorcyclist reached the driver of the truck and told him that a boy had fallen and returned to the scene of the incident where the 8007 car patrol of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) was in command of the officer Adalberto Uc, who flagged the site and requested an ambulance.
Paramedics Sandra Chan and José Arceo arrived in the SSP ambulance Y-26 and provided the injured young man with first aid and transferred him to the T-1 IMSS Clinic.
