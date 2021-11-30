2021 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 2021 Gay Travel Awards ℠ presented by GayTravel.com, Andrew Christian ®, MËNAJI ® Advanced Men’s Skincare, and ROAM Luggage has released their list of official nominees.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: “This year is another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to getting back out there.”
Voting is now open on GayTravelAwards.com through December 26, 2021, and participants are encouraged to vote every day to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of a two-night stay in Puerto Vallarta at an Andrew Christian residence. Eligible voters could win other prizes from Andrew Christian ®, MËNAJI ® Advanced Men’s Skincare, and ROAM Luggage.
HOTEL, BEACH
- Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
- Marriott Cancun Resort
- Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
- Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort
- The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
- The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
- The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
- Andaz West Hollywood
- Archer Hotel New York
- Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel
- Moxy NYC Chelsea
- Shoreline Hotel Waikiki
- The Chesterfield Palm Beach
- The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery
- The Oliver Hotel
HOTEL, CITY USA
- Fairlane Hotel
- Fairmont Austin
- Hotel Colee, Autograph Collection
- Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay
- San Francisco Marriott Marquis
- Sheraton Grand Seattle
- The Highlander Hotel
- The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
HOTEL, LGBT SCENE
- Ace Hotel & Swim Club
- Aloft San Juan
- Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown
- Hotel Clermont
- Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa
- Marriott Stanton South Beach
- Moxy Miami South Beach
- The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel
HOTEL, LUXURY
- Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
- Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club
- Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun
- The Langham Huntington
- The Ritz-Carlton Abama
- The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
- Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve
HOTEL, MOUNTAIN
- Aspen Square Condominium Hotel
- Fox Hotel and Suites
- Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection
- Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
- The Alpina Gstaad
- The Omnia Mountain Lodge
- The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa
- W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen
To view the entire list of categories and nominees and vote, click here.
About The Gay Travel Awards: Now in their sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.
About GayTravel.com:GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!
