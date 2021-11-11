2021 edition of the ‘Buen Fin’ kicks off in Yucatan!

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 11, 2021).- The president of the Canaco-Servytur de Mérida Iván Rodríguez Gasque said that there will be 10 thousand establishments that are participating in this event in the state, so they invite citizens to buy responsibly in one of these businesses, which are duly registered in the program.

“It is the most important commercial festival of the year in the whole country, and in our state, it is not the exception, and then we tied with the tourist flea market, it is 10 very important days for the entire state,” he said.

The leader of the Canaco stressed that this ‘Buen Fin’ will leave an important economic spill, which will boost the local economy, which is just beginning to reactivate, and in figures that the head of economy and tourism of the city of Mérida, José Luis Martínez Semerena, has given. He said that during these days he hopes for an economic spill of 7 billion pesos.

(Photo: Yucatan a la mano)

“For the Canaco Mérida it is a special day, it reaches its eleventh edition, starting today and until next November 16, private initiative, authorities, and society, in general, will work together, to guarantee harmony”, said the president of Canaco.

He stressed that they will deploy an operation so that there are no disturbances, in which members of the municipal police, the state police, and the national guard will be working.

He also added that shopping malls and shops have the instruction to guarantee all health measures in the face of the covid-19 pandemic so that society can feel safe going out to make its purchases.

