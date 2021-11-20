20-year-old woman among the deaths from Covid 19 this Monday 29th in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 30, 2021).- This is the medical report for this Monday, November 29:

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 49 patients in public hospitals.

70,426 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms and cannot infect. This figure represents 91% of the total registered infections, which is 77,227.

Today 25 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

24 in Mérida,

1 in Valladolid

Of the 77,227 positive cases, 606 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 47,146 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of November 28), living in:

12,183 in the North zone

11,639 in the East zone

4,572 in the Downtown area

7,279 in the South zone

11,473 in the Poniente area

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 5 deaths:

1.- 91-year-old male from Mérida Cardiovascular disease

2.- Male 81 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

3.- Male 60 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

4.- 20-year-old female from Mérida Immunosuppression

5.- 64 year old female from Muna IRC

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, 6,436 people died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 316 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 49 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE GREEN.

