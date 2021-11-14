14 people raid Louis Vuitton store in Chicago stealing $120,000 in merchandise (Watch Video)

More than a dozen people stormed a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and were caught on surveillance footage grabbing bags and wiping shelves clear, according to police.

The theft took place at the store located in the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois, on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The footage shows the suspects, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, burst into the store and spread out, filling their arms with bags and other goods before dashing out.

Police said the 14 suspects all escaped the scene in three separate vehicles waiting for them. As of Friday, the Chicago Police Department recovered one of the three vehicles allegedly used in the theft: a Dodge Charger reported stolen in October out of Chicago, Oak Brook police said.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were displayed.

Oak Brook police said in an update Friday that the merchandise taken was worth an estimated $120,000.

“We are still developing and working several leads to identify the offenders involved in our incident,” Oak Brook police said Friday.

Source: NBC News

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







