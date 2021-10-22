Yucatecan women the most affected by the educational lag

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (October 22, 2021).- “The educational lag in Yucatán mainly affects women and the inhabitants of the peripheral zone of Mérida, where the highest rates of this problem are recorded”, reported the director of the Institute of Adult Education of the State of Yucatán ( LEAEY), Kirby Herrera Chab.

He explained that the population that suffers the most from this backwardness are women, almost 54 percent of the more than 10,000 students belong to the female gender, 58 percent of the people who attend the LEAEY are from Mérida, and the rest from the interior of the State.

The official said that Yucatán is in ninth place in the educational lag indicators nationwide, which he considers positive, because it cannot compete with the entities in the north of the country that have more advanced processes, so the numbers in the region they are encouraging, but work has to be done.

“The area with the highest levels of educational backwardness in the State is located on the outskirts of the city of Mérida, people from the interior of the state come to Mérida and settle in irregular settlements, given the shortages their main concern is to work and get money to eat and subsist, so the kids do not go to school, and the adults are already lagging educationally, and this generates a chain of educational poverty, ” he said.

Herrera Chab explained that they are focusing on addressing this issue, that is why in Mérida the Ieaey has three area coordinators: east, west, and south, which cover the Yucatecan capital and its communities.

He highlighted that the Ieaey provides services to more than 10 thousand 200 students and from October 1, 2018, to August 1, 2021 they have certified just over 12 thousand 300 people who completed primary and/or secondary education, as well as thousands who they have learned to read and write.

He specified that with respect to people who complete their studies at the Institute of Adult Education, the figures are close to 100 percent. He added that now the institute only issues primary and secondary certificates.

Source: Sipse

