Yucatan’s industrial sector grows, by more than 40%, compared to 2020

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 13, 2021).- Despite the decline in the country’s Industrial Activity, registered in real terms last June, Yucatán was one of the two states with the highest growth compared to the same period in 2020, revealed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

It even ranked second in mining and manufacturing, respectively, as well as fourth in energy and among the five states in construction.

Today the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity by Federal Entity (IMAIEF) was presented, which expands the supply of short-term statistical information at the state level and allows monitoring the behavior of the economic activities of the secondary sector in the states.

During June 2021, in most of the entities Industrial Activity decreased in real terms, and the most important monthly falls occurred in Nayarit, Zacatecas, Puebla, Morelos, Chiapas, and Aguascalientes, with seasonally adjusted figures.

In their annual comparison, the entities that showed the most significant increases in real terms in their Industrial Production were: Baja California Sur, Yucatán, Puebla, Oaxaca, Baja California, Mexico City, and Nayarit, with seasonally adjusted series, compared to the sixth month of 2020.

In Yucatán, the monthly drop was 2.8 percent, but with respect to the same period of the previous year, the growth was 41.1 percent, the highest in the country, since in Baja California Sur it was 49 percent.

This technical note also presents the results of the original figures for the total industrial activity and each of the sectors that make up the state industrial activity. Thus, in the Mining sector, the annual promotions of Michoacán, Yucatán, and Guerrero stood out.

While in the case of the Generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical energy, supply of water and gas through pipelines to the final consumer, the increases in Quintana Roo, Campeche, Querétaro, and Yucatán stood out; in Construction the advances in Tabasco, Baja California Sur and Oaxaca.

In the fourth and last category are the Manufacturing Industries, whose most important annual growth rates were reported in Puebla, Yucatán, Tlaxcala, Baja California, and Oaxaca.

In detail, Inegi establishes that in mining, Michoacán had a real variation of 110.4 percent compared to June 2020, while in Yucatán it was 65.2 percent.

In energy, in the first place is Quintana Roo, with 45.3 percent, followed by Campeche, with 30.1 percent; Querétaro, with 29.3 percent, and Yucatán, with 26.4 percent.

While in the area of ​​construction, there is Tabasco, with 217.5 percent; Baja California Sur, with 81 percent; Oaxaca, with 73.1 percent; Campeche, with 70 percent, and Yucatán, with 66.2 percent.

In terms of manufacturing, Puebla is in the first place, with 42.2 percent, followed by Yucatán, with 32.6 percent.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments