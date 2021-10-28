Yucatán, the first state to carry out a specific Waste Management Program for each of its 106 municipalities

This program, promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, was developed together with the Universidad Marista and Universidad Tecnológica Metropolitana both from Mérida, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 28, 2021).- Mayors of the 106 municipalities of Yucatán joined the “Yucatán Zero Waste” strategy promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, after signing the letter of commitment to exercise the Waste Management Program, which was developed according to the needs of each area, so that the state becomes the first in the country to implement this strategy for each and every community.

Vila Dosal indicated that the management of solid waste is a need that affects the entire state and that, if it is not addressed correctly, it compromises the environmental, economic, and social future, for which the State Government, together with the academy, carried out these individualized programs and it is up to each of the 106 municipalities to study them, proceed to the respective approval in each municipality, and prepare and update their regulations so these can be implemented.

The Waste Management Program was carried out by the State Government in conjunction with Universidad Marista and Universidad Tecnológica Metropolitana of Mérida, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank.

The material was delivered to each municipality in print and digital form.

“Let’s all take this attitude that there is not a single day to lose, to be able to create the regulatory framework in their municipalities and, of course, also that we can take action against the effects of climate change,” the governor summoned after testifying together with the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez and the collaborator in the Office for the Coordination of Institutional Strategy of the Secretariat for the Environment and Material Resources, Alfredo Gabriel Blando Ambriz, signing the document.

