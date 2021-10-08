Yucatan ‘jumps’ to yellow on the epidemiological traffic light

Mérida, Yucatán.- Yucatán turns yellow in the state epidemiological traffic light, so the Ministry of Health of Yucatan (SSY) announced that, as of November 1, social events will be able to operate at 40% of capacity in closed places and 60% in open ones, in the same way.
On the same date, hotels in the state will be able to operate at 100% capacity.
As it is known, the current protocol for Congresses and Conventions is 50% capacity in closed venues and 75% in open venues. Likewise, amateur leagues and tournaments are allowed in the state.
It is worth mentioning that, as of today, 197 hospital beds have been occupied, a record that has not been seen since June 2, 2008, which allows us to move forward with these new measures that will allow us to continue protecting the health of the people of Yucatan, but at the same time continue with the economic reactivation, which were approved by the Committee of Experts in Public Health.
Today, the State Health Secretary reports 235 new infections and 16 deaths due to Covid-19.
Of the 72,371 accumulated positive cases, 63,944 patients have recovered and 6,076 have died from the coronavirus.
Of the active cases, 2,154 have mild symptoms and 197 are in public hospitals and in total isolation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
