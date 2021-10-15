Yucatan housewife runs away with a man from Tijuana she met on Facebook

Acanceh, Yucatán, (October 15, 2021).- This Thursday night, the 27-year-old L.A.C.P. went to the Acanceh municipality police station to report the disappearance of his wife, Janet Carolina Tun Tut, also 27 years old, with whom he had been in a relationship for 11 years and who apparently left with a subject from Tijuana. , Baja California, whom he met on social networks.

Janet Carolina left her home, in the Mexico neighborhood of the municipality of Acanceh, around 11 in the morning. Through social networks, notices are already circulating asking for help to locate her, along with hers, her children Edwin Cob Tun, six years old, and Andy (Jesús) Cob Tun, eight years old.

According to what was found, two months ago the husband was surprised that Janet Carolina was texting via WhatsApp with a subject from Tijuana whom she met on Facebook. The woman is suspected of leaving with this individual.

The abandoned husband made it clear that he only wants to know about his children and get them back. He anticipated that he would file a complaint against Janet Carolina with the State Attorney General for abandoning her home.

The husband states that from a telephone whose rea code (Clave LADA) corresponds to Tijuana, he has been receiving threats, in one of which they warn him not to file a complaint.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







