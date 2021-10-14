Yucatán among the three states with the highest suicide rate in the country

Mexico, October 14, 2021 (Notilegis). – The PAN federal representative, Rommel Pacheco Marrufo presented an initiative to increase research on mental health and promote strategies, campaigns, and actions that contribute to the prevention, promotion, and care of mental health, in order to guarantee emotional well-being, psychological and social of girls, boys and adolescents.

On the platform, he indicated that his initiative reforms Article 50 and adds Article 52 Bis to the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents.

Pacheco Marrufo argued that in Mexico the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of the population, but especially on girls, boys and adolescents in the country, who today suffer from depression, anxiety, stress, who become in addictions, diseases and suicides.

He said that according to data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), in 2020 there were 7,818 deaths due to suicide; The Mexican states with the highest rates of suicide deaths out of every 100,000 inhabitants are: Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, and Yucatán.

The PAN representative mentioned that in the country the fourth place in the causes of death in girls, boys, and adolescents between 10 and 17 years of age, is the suicide, “it is something in which the representatives have the responsibility and the obligation to change in that theme”.

He stressed that the practice of sport supports prevention, since it is an investment and an expense, “for this reason, one month after the budget for physical culture and sport is approved, we will not cut it, on the contrary, that it increases so that we can presume that we promote a Mexico with more and better athletes ”.

The proposal was turned over to the Commission on the Rights of Children and Adolescents for an opinion.

