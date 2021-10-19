Young 18-year-old woman commits suicide in up-town northern Mérida neighborhood

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- Unfortunately, on the morning of October 18th, the death of a young woman, 18 years old, was registered in the Montes de Ame neighborhood, unofficial versions say that the now deceased had thrown herself from the second floor of the building where she lived, to end her own life.
The incident occurred around 5 in the morning on Calle 26 between 63 and 65, north of the city of Mérida, where it was reported that a young woman had allegedly thrown herself from the second floor and lost her life after the fall.
The body of who in life was called María J.R.C., 18 years old, was lying in the parking lot of the Elite apartments
According to what was found, the young woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend D.M.B. were drinking intoxicating drinks with their 30-year-old friend E.R.C., but the couple argued and the friend took María to her apartment in Montes de Amé to calm down.
A little before 2 in the morning the young woman became upset again, she even hit her friend.
In one swift movement, Maria made her way to the balcony, pulled off with a stroller, and launched herself from a height of approximately twenty-five feet.
The occupants of other apartments heard the scandal and when they looked out they saw the body of the young woman lying in the parking lot, in the middle of a pool of blood.
Help was requested from the emergency numbers where elements of the State Police were presented, who cordoned off the area while waiting for the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding investigations.
The Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) arrived at the scene to lift the body and transfer it to the morgue in order to carry out the rigorous necropsy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
