Yacht catches fire on the high seas off the shore of Celestún

The yacht “Juan Pablo” at the time of the accident was located north of the port of Celestún
Celestún, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021.- Although maritime authorities in this area did not issue an official report, about a recreational boat identified as “Juan Pablo” that caught fire last Tuesday night, it is unknown if any member of the crew had injuries.
According to radio reports that the radio station “Evita” was able to capture based in this port, it was possible to provide help offshore.
The yacht at the time of the burning was located to the north of this coastal municipality, just to the west of the coast. It was also known that four crew members were on board who were trying to put out the fire that threatened to invade the entire ship.
It was not specified if the yacht is Mexican or how many feet long it is, and where it was going. It is even unofficially handled that this boat could have been stolen, but the latter could not be confirmed, due to the secrecy of the authorities in charge.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fonatur accused of logging more than 144 hectares of forest land for the Tren Maya
MÉRIDA, MX.- Civil associations have joined.
-
Mauricio Vila promotes Yucatan during the meeting of governors with the United States Ambassador
Villahermosa, Tabasco, (October 21, 2021) .-.
-
Greenpeace asks Profepa to investigate alleged illegal planting of transgenic soybeans and corn in Campeche
MÉRIDA, MX.- The international group Greenpeace.
-
Fossil stuck in 100 million-year-old amber is oldest “true crab” ever discovered
In 2015, two researchers stumbled across.
-
We still have five weeks left to 2021 hurricane season
The 2021 hurricane season hasn’t been.
-
Increased feeling of insecurity among Merida residents (INEGI)
Mérida, Yucatán.- Insecurity perception indexes throughout.
-
FGE arrests two men for child abuse in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021) .-.
-
Agustín Gusto, the first wine produced in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatán.- The Agustín Gusto restaurant,.
-
Mérida’s 2022 municipal budget proposal is ready
Merida will prioritize health services, security.
-
More than 18 thousand tons of octopus have been caught this season on the Yucatecan coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment