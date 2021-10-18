WWF sea-turtle documentary is made in Mexico

MÉRIDA, MX.- The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) announced the making of the documentary “Sea Turtle, feats of a traveler” in which the main characters are the species recorded in Mexico.

Jorge Rickards, General Director of WWF Mexico, explained that the main reason for making this documentary is because turtles have a high ecological value in the marine ecosystem and people need to know about it.

“Currently there are six species that are classified as threatened, endangered or critically endangered,” he said.

The director of WWF Mexico, highlighted that in the country hunting, nest theft, climate change, pollution and incidental capture in fishing nets have been detected as some of the causes that have led sea turtle species to become endangered.

However, WWF has implemented strategies for the conservation of the various species of turtles that nest in the country.

The documentary has been made possible in alliance with the Telmex Telcel Foundation, and as of October 15 the documentary is available on the Claro Video streaming platform.

In the documentary, a great deal of information related to the laúd, caguama, negra, carey, golfina and lora species, which nest in Mexican beaches is provided.

(Photo: laverdadnoticias.com)

The film includes the participation of Mexican and foreign scientists who provide information on the trajectory of the turtles that nest on Mexican coasts.

The alliance with Fundación Telmex Telcel is due to the fact that the company has contributed to the satellite tracking of various species of turtles and, for example, has data on Carey turtles that travel 162 kilometers from Banderas Bay to Islas Marías, both places belonging to the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

Likewise, with the technology used by the environmental responsibility part of the company, it has been known that in the Mexican Pacific beaches such as Punta Mita, Nayarit; Costa Careyes, Jalisco and Ixtapa Island, Guerrero, around 4 thousand eggs are produced per year.

One of the objectives of creating this documentary is to disseminate information about sea turtles and above all, to raise awareness about the threats they live under and how to reduce the risk of extinction.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments