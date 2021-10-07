Working hours extension for restaurants in Yucatan announced by CANIRAC

The end of the mobility restriction, a “lifesaver” for the restaurant sector

The end of the restriction to vehicular mobility represents relief for restaurants, since they will be able to operate until midnight throughout the week, affirmed Roberto G. Cantón Barros, president of Canirac, in a bulletin.

He also pointed out that they will continue to work in coordination with the state authority to achieve the increase in the capacity, which is 50%.

“For Canirac it is an important advance, as it represents a great benefit for the entire gastronomic sector by having more time to provide dinner service to our diners.”

He assured that the sector will continue to maintain and reinforce the sanitary protocols within the restaurants, guaranteeing clean and safe spaces to visit.

