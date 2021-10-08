Volunteers clean up the ‘Los Piratas Channel’ in Bacalar

Municipal authorities, nautical service providers and businessmen from Bacalar cleaned up garbage in one of the busiest places for visitors, which is the ‘Canal de los Piratas’ de la Laguna de Bacalar.,

QUINTANA ROO (October 08, 2021).- The Municipal President of Bacalar, José Alfredo ‘Chepe’ Contreras, reported that it is about the implementation of an initiative so that every Wednesday they are cleaning and caring for the Laguna de Los Siete Colores.

(Photo: Por Esto)

The president of the Pueblo Mágicos Committee, Nicanor Piña Ugalde, and the representative of the nautical service providers, Edwin Cano Álvarez, were present at this activity.

(Photo: Por Esto)

Authorities indicated that this will allow Bacalar to become a sustainable and ecological tourist attraction, to be an example at the local, state, national and international levels.

(Photo: Por Esto)

They said that around 80 people joined the actions of conservation and protection of the lagoon, which also included the cleaning of public accesses to this body of water.

(Photo: Por Esto)

For his part, Nicanor Piña Ugalde indicated that this initiative is a very good thing for Bacalar while emphasizing that the municipality needs this type of proposal, which is focused on the recovery of the lagoon and environment care.

