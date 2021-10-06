Video shows fight between Cancun police officers and Chevrolet workers (Watch Video)

Employees of the Chevrolet car company accuse the police of abuse of authority.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 05, 2021).- A video circulating on social media shows a fight between Cancun police officers and employees of an automotive company.

Due to this fact, it is known that there are people detained. However, those involved point out an alleged abuse of authority by the police.

In the images you can see the moment when elements of the Municipal Secretariat of Public Safety and Traffic of Cancun, star in a fight with blows against employees of the Chevrolet dealership.

The fight took place at the automaker’s facilities, on the corner of Kabah Avenue and Chichen Itzá. During the brawl, employees are heard accusing police officers of abuse of authority.

It is also seen the moment when the agents stop several workers to put them on the patrol pan. Authorities analyze the video images to determine the causes and possible sanctions.

