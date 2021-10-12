Vaccination of children between 12 and 17 years of age starts in Yucatan

The Mexican Association of Private Schools Yucatan affirms that vaccination in this age range represents good news for the educational sector.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The upcoming start of vaccination against the coronavirus for children between 12 and 17 years of age who have comorbidities represents good news for the education sector, it is expected that once the population in this age range is covered, the return to the classroom could be accelerated, according to the Mexican Association of Private Schools (Amepac) Yucatán.
The president of Amepac, Elías Dájer Fadel, commented that if the vaccination of people from 12 to 17 years old is authorized in general and the sanitary protocols for the return to classes are respected to the letter, there could be good news in the next few months since there is no doubt that on-site classes are better than virtual ones.
He highlighted that to date, the private schools that the association brings together and that decided to return to face-to-face classes in a hybrid way, have known how to respect these protocols and have sensitized both students and parents in the sense that the schools do not represent focal points of contagion.
“When a case (of coronavirus) is detected, it is not because they have been infected at school, but because they are bringing them from home and it is recognized as such; the prevention measures are working effectively and what we are waiting for is to see the interaction of the protocol with the level of community incidence of the pandemic,” he explained.
The president of Amepac indicated that so far the information available is that the return to school has been good and that the sanitary protocols are working, as the positive cases in the classrooms are minimal.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Adhara Maite: the Mexican genius child who graduated as an engineer at the age of 10
Mexico, (October 12, 2021).- Adhara Maite.
-
AMLO says foreign companies such as Trafigura used to smuggle fuel
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Tropical Storm Pamela, forecast to become category 3 hurricane will hit Mexican Pacific Coast
Hurricane season isn’t over yet: What’s.
-
Giant sculpture park in Tulum opens to the public on October 15th
TULUM, Quintana Roo, (October 12, 2021).-.
-
Former Yucatan police officers prosecuted for alleged torture committed in 2020
MERIDA, MX.- Ten months after a.
-
More than 500 Yucatecan artists will participate in “Otoño Cultural 2021”
Mérida, Yucatán.- The Secretariat for Culture.
-
Man dies of pneumonia at the door of a hospital in Tizimín, Yucatán
The man arrived aboard a transfer.
-
Progreso Expo Pride will showcase potential of the LGBT community
Mérida, Yucatán.- A total of 40.
-
‘Disney Fantasy’ arrives with more than one thousand tourists to Cozumel
Cozumel, (October 12, 2021).- The cruise.
-
Archaeological discoveries continue to come up along the Maya Train trail
Merida Yucatan, (October 12, 2021).- Due to.
Leave a Comment