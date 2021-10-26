Vaccination has begun for Yucatecan adolescents with comorbidities

Mérida, Yucatán.- The application of vaccines against the coronavirus for adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with risk comorbidities and serious illnesses began.

From early in the morning, several people lined up at the doors of the Social Center of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), located next to the Regional General Hospital “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez”, to access the site where the vaccine will be applied.

“It was time for them to be vaccinated, because they get sick a lot and the coronavirus is a risk for them,” said Graciela Uc, who brought her son.

Another mother, Deysi Cetz, commented that her daughter had been in confinement for several months, so having the vaccine will allow her to have a little more outdoor activity.

As reported, the vaccination of this sector of the population will be carried out in the Susulá hospitals of the Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado (Issste) and the Amistad Corea México of the Secretaría de Salud de Yucatán (SSY).

The doses that will be applied in this new vaccination stage belong to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

In order to receive the vaccine, it is essential that the person is previously registered in the federal government platform and must present the medical certificate that proves the diagnosis issued by their treating physician.

This vaccination process will only be for the application of first doses to adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with risk comorbidities and serious diseases living in Mérida, while this sector of the population in the interior of the state will be vaccinated with the next batch of doses arriving to the state.

During the day, there were minors who could not be vaccinated, apparently because they had not experienced a serious case of the disease they suffer from.

Simultaneously, since 8:00 a.m., the application of second doses of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for people from 30 to 39 years old and from 18 to 29 years old started in 69 municipalities of the state, a process that will be carried out until next Saturday, October 30, in a coordinated manner between the State Government and the Welfare Secretariat.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







