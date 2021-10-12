Vaccination certificate or negative Covid test result required to access Tianguis Turístico 2021

To access the event, along with the badge, it will be essential to present the official receipt of the complete vaccination scheme to prevent COVID-19 or test (PCR or antigen) with a negative private laboratory result .

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 12, 2021).- The TIANGUIS TURISTICO MÉXICO to be held in Mérida will implement a health protocol that includes measures determined by the Government of Yucatán, which seek to encourage health care for all those attending the event scheduled from November 16 to 19 in the buildings of the Center Congress International and the XXI Century Exhibition Center of that city.

The measures that will be implemented for the health safety of the public, requirements to enter the buildings, are to present official proof of vaccination of COVID-19, with a complete scheme (depending on the vaccine applied), or test (PCR or antigens ) with a negative result issued by a private laboratory —national or international— and the use of mouth covers at all times, among other actions.

The measures defined by the Organizing Committee are:

To access the Tianguis Turístico México, it will be essential to have an access badge and carry an official proof of preventive vaccination of COVID-19, with a complete schedule or a test (PCR or antigens) with a negative result, taken in an authorized private laboratory with a maximum of 48 hours from the date of entering any of the event's properties; accompanied by an official identification that matches the name presented on the proof or vaccination certificate. Vaccination vouchers and tests issued by authorized entities abroad will be valid.

A rapid access line system (Tianguis Pass) will be implemented for those attendees who register prior to the event on the Tianguis Turístico México website (from October 16), where they will have to upload their COVID vaccination certificate-19 of the complete scheme issued by an authorized entity, either national or international, or a test (PCR or antigens) with a negative result from one of the private laboratories affiliated to the event to obtain a certified access code and expedite entry to the properties and be able to obtain your badge to access the event.

If a registration has not been made prior to the event (Tianguis Pass), an official proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be presented, with a complete schedule (depending on the vaccine applied), or test (PCR or antigens) with a negative result of physical or digital way, and an official identification that matches the name of the event to be granted entry to the property and you can collect and/or acquire your access badge to the event.

COVID-19 tests from private laboratories not affiliated with the Tianguis or from authorized laboratories outside the country, will be accepted. However, they cannot be used to register for the Tianguis Pass fast line system.

Mandatory use of mouth covers at all times within the event's buildings.

The 100% of the personnel working at the event will meet the same access requirements attendees and will be tested to confirm that you are not infected with COVID-19.

At the access points to the buildings, sanitary filters will be placed to check the temperature (with the understanding that whoever presents a temperature higher than 37.5°C, will be denied access) and a certificate of preventive vaccination against COVID-19 or test (PCR or antigen) with negative result.

Permanent disinfection processes will be carried out. There will be a constant cleaning of toilets. Thus, sanitizing gel stations will also be placed, which is recommended to use frequently.

Both in the entrances and in the general areas and official events, it will be emphasized to maintain the healthy recommended distance of 1.5 meters between people.

You are invited to be attentive to the site https://tianguisturistico.com/ , for updates or announcements that the health protocol may present.

The Organizing Committee invites attendees to keep their guard up, respect the recommendations of the authorities to control the spread of coronavirus, and comply with the health regulations established for the Tianguis Turístico México. Good behavior during the event represents taking care of everyone’s health.

To all people attending the event from other cities and abroad, it is recommended, as far as possible, to arrive with their negative test results from their place of origin, in order to supply local laboratories. You are invited to schedule an appointment in advance to carry out the test and avoid setbacks.

Attendees will be given a bracelet to identify those who have complied with the sanitary filter, from their COVID-19 test date or the presentation of their vaccination certificate.

TIANGUIS PASS:

To obtain a faster entry to the properties where the Tianguis Turístico México ( Tianguis Pass ) will take place, a prior registration is necessary on the CREAMEDIC platform , which can be accessed from the Portal del Tianguis Turí stico (tianguisturistico.com) , as of October 16. The steps to follow for registration are as follows:

Access the application via the URL of the portal for the Tianguis Turí stico .

Click on the “Register here” button.

Within the CREAMEDIC platform, you must generate an individual registration account, entering your full name (according to your official identification) and email, in which you will receive your Electronic Tianguis Pass (it does NOT replace the badge ). You must accept the conditions of use of the platform.

). You must accept the conditions of use of the platform. You will receive an email to confirm your account and be able to complete your registration on the CREAMEDIC platform.

With the account created, you can enter the platform. In the “My registration” section, you must upload an individual photograph in image format, with the face uncovered, passport style and with good lighting.

In order to upload the official proof of COVID-19 preventive vaccination, with a complete scheme or a test (PCR or antigens) with a negative result, it must be in PDF format for verification. The platform does NOT accept certificates or proofs in image format (JPG, JPEG, among others). If you have your receipt in physical form, you must scan it and convert it into PDF format to be able to upload it to the application.

Once the vaccination certificate or proof of test with a negative result has been verified, wait to receive Tianguis Pass in the email registered in the application.

The list of private laboratories affiliates will be published on 16 October in the URL of the portal for the Tianguis Turí stico .

The negative result of any other private laboratory not affiliated with the Tianguis Turístico México is valid to access the event . However, the result must be presented physically or digitally at the entrance, accompanied by an official identification.

Negative test results taken in authorized foreign laboratories in your country of origin will also be valid. These can be presented physically or digitally, along with an official identification.

If a COVID-19 test (PCR or antigens) is scheduled in any of the private laboratories affiliated to the CREAMEDIC platform, there will be a preferential price .

ACCESS PROTOCOL TO THE EVENT (November 16 to 19):

Attendees who enter the Tianguis Turístico México at any of its venues must go through an entry protocol the first time, so it is recommended to arrive well in advance of the event. To facilitate registration, it can be held from November 9 to 19 at the Siglo XXI Exhibition Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The protocol is:

Temperature check and use of mouth covers. Presentation of Tianguis Pass (those who have made such registration) or review of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or test (PCR or antigen) from a private laboratory with a negative result and taken a maximum of 48 hours prior to its first entry. Present your identification and collect your access badge for the Tianguis Turístico México. Placement of sanitary filter bracelet . In order to enter the exhibition area, it is essential to always carry the access badge, as well as your sanitary filter bracelet, otherwise you will be denied access

