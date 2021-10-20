US Congressmen ‘explode’ against AMLO’s electric reform

The congressmen warned that it represents a potential violation of the USMCA Trade Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)

Mexico, (October 20, 2021).- Congressmen from the United States sent a letter to the Ambassador of that country in Mexico, Ken Salazar, to raise the concerns that exists among businessmen in the US energy sector about the recent actions carried out by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The letter, signed by 20 US congressmen, noted that the Government of Mexico has taken several actions that discriminate against US energy producers and favor Mexican state companies such as PEMEX and CFE.

“This includes recent modifications to the Hydrocarbons Law, which grants Mexican officials the power to suspend and revoke key permits for private operations, and more recently, constitutional reforms proposed by the government, which would increase state control of the electricity industry and would severely limit private investment, ” the letter said.

The Democratic and Republican congressmen warned that these actions damage the commercial relationship between Mexico and the United States and that they represent a potential violation of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (T-MEC in Spanish).

“The measures of the Mexican government on renewable energy and the recent news related to the Zama field serve as good examples of the great problems that concern us,” the letter said.

In this way, the congressmen urged Ken Salazar to engage directly with top Mexican government officials to ensure that US energy companies can export goods fairly and can continue to drive private investment and job growth throughout the region.

They also indicated that Mexico must comply with what was agreed in the USMCA on agricultural issues and biotechnological products since both issues continue to be a concern among the US business sector.

“Proper implementation of the USMCA is a top priority and the US must participate at all levels of government to ensure that the American people can reap the full benefits of this important trade agreement,” the congressmen highlighted.

Signing Congressmen include Ted Cruz, Henry Cuellar, August Pfluger, John Cornyn, and Tony Gonzales.

Source: El Financiero

