US citizen accused of kidnapping her 10-year-old daughter in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (Ocotber 26, 2021).- The relatives of the minor Channing Grace Juneau, 10 years old, are desperate because they have not heard from her since yesterday, which is why they filed a complaint with the authorities, who issued the Amber Alert corresponding .

According to the authorities’ report, the minor, of North American origin, was seen for the last time at her home in the La Florida subdivision in Mérida, and so far nothing is known about her whereabouts.

Fearing for his physical integrity, since she could be a victim of a crime, the Amber Search Alert was issued after the family members reported it.

Relatives of the minor mention that she was allegedly abducted by her mother, Shaun Juneau, also a US citizen. (Photo: Yuctana Ahora)

Channing Grace Juneau has long dark brown wavy hair, has brown eyes, is approximately 1.45 meters tall, and weighs 49 kilos. As a particular sign, she has a mole on her right leg.

The last time she was seen, it was reported that he was wearing pink shorts, a washed-out light blue blouse, and litmus sandals.

Her family is very scared by her absence, so if you know something about her whereabouts, you can call the numbers 800-00-26-237, 9999-30-32-88, which is direct, and also 9999- 30-32-50, with extension 41164. In this way, you can collaborate for her location.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







