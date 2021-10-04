United States Senators criticize AMLO for not extraditing Maduro

Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recalled that the Department of Justice indicted the president of Venezuela for “narco-terrorism” and drug trafficking to the United States.

Mexico, (October 04, 2021).- The US senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott reprimanded the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), for receiving the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro at the recent Celac summit. and not extraditing him to the United States, where it is required by drug trafficking.

In a letter, the Florida senators also reproached López Obrador for having welcomed the Cuban head of state Miguel Díaz Canel for the celebrations of the bicentennial of the independence of Mexico.

López Obrador breached international commitments on organized crime, according to senators

“We hope that his decision to receive the narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro and the puppet of the Cuban dictatorship Miguel Díaz Canel is not indicative of a departure from the principles of his country in respect for democracy and freedom,” they wrote.

Rubio, of Cuban origin, and Scott considered that López Obrador breached international commitments on transnational organized crime by not arresting Maduro when he attended the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), held in Mexico City on September 18 .

“Maduro should have been extradited to the United States” for drug trafficking

They also recalled that on March 26, 2020, the US Justice Department charged Maduro with “narco-terrorism” and drug trafficking to the United States and stressed that there is “evidence” that he supervised the transit of narcotics through Mexico.

“Maduro should have been extradited to the United States to face trial for these charges as soon as he stepped on Mexican soil,” the Republicans maintained, noting that Mexico signed the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime of 2000.

The United States government offers a $ 15 million reward for the capture of Maduro.

