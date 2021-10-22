UANL stands as the most sustainable university in all of Mexico

The Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), is consolidated as a leader in sustainability at the National and International level.

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, México, (October 22, 2021).- The Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), in the last five years, has established itself as the most sustainable university in Mexico, the second in Latin America and the 18th in the world, according to the World Ranking of Green Metrics Universities, highlighted the rector Rogelio Garza Rivera.

Upon submitting his sixth and last report as the head of the UANL, having been reelected for a second three-year term, which ends on October 28, Garza Rivera highlighted the growth in quality and quantity of this higher education institution, and specified that in 2015 there were 696 members of the National System of Researchers (SNI) and today there are more than one thousand.

Before members of the university community, he presented topics such as digital strategy, classroom equipment and the health strategy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and highlighted that the scholarships awarded went from 112,000 to more than 203,000 in his 6 years at the head of the UANL.

