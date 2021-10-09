UAM professor sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually abusing a student

MEXICO, (October 09, 2021).- A professor who taught law and economics class at the Autonomous Metropolitan University ( UAM ), Azcapotzalco , was sentenced to nine years in prison for the crime of aggravated sexual abuse against a woman who was his student within the institution.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), through the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Crimes of Violence Against Women and Trafficking in Persons (FEVIMTRA), carried out the process and obtained the sentence against the university professor, responsible for two crimes of aggravated sexual abuse, committed against one of his students, while she was carrying out her work as a teacher at the UAM-A.

The subject named Ricardo “A”, carried out improper sexual acts with a young woman (whose name is omitted to preserve her identity), within the university facilities, located in the north of Mexico City, in its limits with the State of Mexico.

The complaint made led to the investigation carried out by the agent of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), attached to FEVIMTRA , which resulted in the exercise of criminal action in September 2019.

Subsequently, after proving the crime and the full responsibility of the suspect, a conviction order was issued by the Federal Oral Trial Judge assigned to the Federal Justice Center in Mexico City with residence in Mexico City’s Reclusorio Oriente, with which the accused will spend nine years in prison, according to information from the Prosecutor’s Office .

La #FGR a través de la #FEVIMTRA logró sentencia condenatoria en contra de Ricardo “A”, responsable de dos delitos de abuso sexual agravado, cometidos mientras desempeñaba su cargo público como profesor de una casa de estudios.



Source: Heraldo de Mexico

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







