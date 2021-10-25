Two drunk men jumped from the dock of Progreso, they were rescued by local police (VIDEO)

Agents of the Progreso Ecological Police acted as quickly as possible and avoided a misfortune

PROGRESO, Yucatán, (October 25, 2021) .- Despite the fact that it is forbidden to jump into the sea from the ‘Chocolate Pier’ in the port of Progreso, two people dived this Sunday from that area and unfortunately began to drown.

It appears that both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of this incident.

Fortunately, agents of the Progreso Ecological Police were close by and reacted very opportunely by coming to his rescue.

One of the men was rescued without major problems and was unharmed, but when the police arrived to help the other, 20 years old, he had already been underwater for quite some time, so the worst was feared.

Meanwhile, the authorities were notified and an SSP ambulance arrived at the site but the tires broke the wood that supports the dock and got stuck.

Even so, the authorities acted very quickly, another ambulance arrived and the 20-year-old man received CPR maneuvers and managed to be hospitalized although he is in a very delicate condition.

Source: Sipse

