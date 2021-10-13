Two dead in a pyrotechnics warehouse explosion in Ticul, Yucatan

TICUL, Yucatan, (October 13, 2021).- In the early hours of Wednesday, October 13th, on Calle 17 between 34 and 36 of La Mejorada neighborhood, in Ticul, Yucatan; a strong explosion was registered in a fireworks’ warehouse that caused an intense mobilization by the fire department of the municipality of Tekax and Mérida, along with ambulances and staff of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP).

According to witnesses to the event, the roar of the explosion could be heard in much of the city and many onlookers who woke up due to the noise surrounded the area to see what was happening, but due to the risk they were removed by the police.

The explosion caused a strong fire that consumed much of the property that allegedly belongs to a well-known family dedicated to the sale of pyrotechnics.

It took authorities about an hour to get the fire under control.

Two deceased persons are reported, apparently it was an elderly couple who lived at the home, as well as neighbors who were injured.

