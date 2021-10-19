Tourist dies after falling from a sixth floor in a residential complex in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 19, 2021).- A British tourist identified as David Whitehead, 69-year-old, died when he fell from a balcony located on the sixth floor of the Habitalia Paraíso residential complex in Cancun.

According to information from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the events occurred around 11:02 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th, when the death of this foreigner was reported.

The case occurred in the aforementioned residential area, located at Supermanzana 40, Manzana 9, on Andrés Quintana Roo Avenue.

Elements of the Quintana Roo Police and Ministerial Agents of the Specialized Homicide Investigation Unit attended the scene to attend to the emergency and take charge of the corresponding proceedings.

Investigating officers interviewed Barlow Sara Louise, 46, of Chesterfield, Great Britain, who claimed to be the deceased’s wife.

She said that hours before the accident they were in the pool area consuming intoxicating drinks with his friend Amistani Cassandra Marie, 34, originally from California.

After this, they moved to their apartment to continue with the party.

Once in the place and after a few moments, Barlow accompanied Amistani to her room to change, but when she returned, she discovered the tragedy.

First, she called her husband but did not answer, then she went to the balcony and observed her partner lying in the parking lot surrounded by several people.

She immediately went down and called the 911 emergency line to request an ambulance, however, the paramedics who came and could do nothing.

The foreigner fell from approximately 15 meters in height, which caused a cranial fracture, exposure of a brain mass, a fracture in his right leg; in addition to abrasions on the face, arms, and legs.

At the conclusion of the experts’ prosecution, an agent of the Public Ministry of Common Jurisdiction (MPFC) attested to the facts and ordered the removal of the body, which was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), for the legal autopsy.

So far no further details about the accident have been revealed

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

