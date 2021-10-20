Tizimin Zoo Park “La Reina” has a new tenant, an albino tigress

Tizimín, Yucatán, October 20, 2021 (ACOM). – The Parque Zoológico “La Reina” de Tizimin received a a new guest, an albino tigress named “Shiva” who will be visiting for two months.
The feline specimen is owned by businessman Roberto Abraham Mafud and he decided that it remain during that time in the ‘City of the Kings’ while a sanctuary is built in Chiquilá, Quintana Roo where it will be sought to reproduce.
The idea is to reproduce this species, and that the first litter can go to the Tizimin Zoo and it would become an important attraction for the site that has remained closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
