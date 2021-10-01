Tizimín City Council will pay College tuition to 30 municipal police officers

Tizimín, Yucatán, (October 01, 2021) .- Thirty officers of the municipal police will have the opportunity to continue their careers and obtain a law degree, thanks to the support of the mayor of Tizimín Pedro Francisco Couoh Suaste.

As part of the Comprehensive Training and Equipment Program of the Municipal Police of Tizimín, on Tuesday morning, municipal authorities, representatives of the State Police, and the commands of the Municipal Police met at the Morelos Barracks facilities to deliver the three patrol motorcycles, as well as their respective hierarchical ranks for 18 officers recognized for their good performance.

In the same way, the city council, in support of personal and professional growth, the police will make an agreement with the Inter-American University for Development UNID and the University of the XXI century so that thirty municipal police officers can continue their careers and obtain a law degree.

In his message, the mayor, made known and above all appreciated the value of working hand in hand with the public security secretariat, thanked the directors of the two private universities (UNID and Siglo XXI) for the provision, for the support that it will allow thirty agents of the Police to continue their studies and to aspire to have a bachelor’s degree.

He congratulated the police for the work they are doing and for this willingness to work with their preparation, 25 of those elements are in training in basic principles of the municipal police, “what I am most pleased about is being able to tell you that we are working in the future, 30 policemen who are going to study for three years to graduate as lawyers will begin their preparation this Saturday when this administration ends they will already have a law degree, we are working for our children, so that they have security and can live in an atmosphere of cordiality, we must be grateful with the police, instead of scared of them. We must keep in mind that when we sleep, they are always surveilling to ensure our safety ”.

In his speech, the Undersecretary of the State Police and Peninsular Roads Emilio Zacarías Laínez pointed out that this new administration is starting very well, supporting security in the municipality, congratulating the newly promoted, as well as police commanders urged that this promotion motivates them morally to continue working with dedication, service vocation, honesty among other values ​​and that day by day they dignify the uniform and their corporation, performing with kindness, courtesy, cordiality, and respect for human rights.

In the same way, he invited the police officers to make good use of the equipment they received today, as well as take advantage of the training that they are given in order to be better elements every day for the performance of their functions for the benefit of the citizenry, he thanked the administration current for its interest and importance in the subject of security.

