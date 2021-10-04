Ticul will export footwear to Belize and other countries of Central America

Shoes manufactured in Ticul municipality would reach Central America

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- The Secretary of Economic Development and Labor ( Sefoet ) and the Chamber of the Footwear Industry of Ticul, work together to promote the sale of shoes in the markets of Belize and be the spearhead for other countries of Central America.

Around 400 factories installed in that municipality have the potential to distribute their product, with which they would have a greater economic benefit.

New markets

The municipal president of Ticul, Rafael Montalvo Mata, reported that they are currently working to find new markets, both in other states and countries, to continue with the economic recovery that has begun after the presence of Covid.

“Arriving in Belize would be the beginning to reach all of Central America since the products made in the municipality have qualified labor, as well as all the material they use, which results in a high-quality product that can compete anywhere in the world, ” said the mayor.

He said that at the moment they are working hard so that this product exchange takes place before the end of the year, “this because the first ties have been established and they are moving in a positive way to consolidate the project.”

How many shoemakers are there in Ticul?

In Ticul it is estimated that there are around 7 thousand people who depend directly and indirectly on shoemaking and there are around 400 established factories dedicated to this work.

However, so far only 40 shoe stores would have the opportunity to export their products because these are the ones that are registered in the municipality’s chamber of commerce and footwear.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments