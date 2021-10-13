  • Entertainment,
  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe features: Private Life (2018)

    By on October 13, 2021

    Thursday night brings us the light-hearted comedy/drama Private Life (2018), starring Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn. 

    Written and directed by Tamara Jenkins, Private Life follows a couple who are “having trouble starting a family” and are considering multiple fertility therapies such as assisted reproduction, egg harvesting, surrogate motherhood and more. 

    Writer/Director Jenkins (who also directed The Savages and Slums of Beverly Hills) drew on her own life experience with fertility therapies to craft a fact-based comedy. 

    Here’s the IMDb link:
    Private Life (2018) – IMDb

    Il Caffe.  Thursday October 14.  Dinner at 5:30.  Movie at 6:30.

    If you wish to join us, please RSVP to Maria by WhatsApp or phone:  999 990 0858



