Thursday Night Movie at Il Caffe features: Private Life (2018)

Thursday night brings us the light-hearted comedy/drama Private Life (2018), starring Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn.
Written and directed by Tamara Jenkins, Private Life follows a couple who are “having trouble starting a family” and are considering multiple fertility therapies such as assisted reproduction, egg harvesting, surrogate motherhood and more.
Writer/Director Jenkins (who also directed The Savages and Slums of Beverly Hills) drew on her own life experience with fertility therapies to craft a fact-based comedy.
Private Life (2018) – IMDb
Il Caffe. Thursday October 14. Dinner at 5:30. Movie at 6:30.
If you wish to join us, please RSVP to Maria by WhatsApp or phone: 999 990 0858
