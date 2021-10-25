Thunderstorms will roll this week into the Yucatán Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán.- Rains will continue to fall in the Yucatán Peninsula at the beginning of the week due to several factors, among them the displacement of tropical wave number 42 and the arrival of tropical wave number 43 on Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the north, northeast and east of Yucatán (including Mérida), south and southwest of Campeche, and north and south of Quintana Roo.

Showers could be accompanied by thundershowers and strong winds.

While the hot weather will remain, maximum temperatures will be around 31 to 36 degrees Celsius in Yucatán and Campeche, and around 33 in Quintana Roo, after having been around 35 in the last few weeks. Minimum temperatures in the three states will range from 20 to 25 degrees.

For Merida, maximum temperatures are expected to be 30 to 33, and minimum temperatures around 23. It is also possible that before the end of October a first cold front will arrive to the Peninsula.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments