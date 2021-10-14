This Thursday the traditional Santa Lucía Park Serenades returns to Downtown Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 14, 2021).- With controlled capacity, this Thursday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m., the traditional Santa Lucía Serenade returns, an event for which free tickets are available in the module of the “Olimpo” Cultural Center of Mérida.
This activity was carried out every Thursday, from 1965 until the pandemic had to interrupt it.
Every Thursday at 9:00 p.m., the central park of Santa Lucía was adorned with the music of various artists who attended the traditional serenade, as this a place of traditional music and poetry characteristic of the State of Yucatan.
Numerous cultural events
It should be noted that every Thursday in the park of Santa Lucía several musical icons of the genre have gathered, and for many years the Yucalpetén Typical Orchestra was presented, which alternated with trios, interpreters, composers, and also with the Rondalla Universitaria of the Autonomous University of Yucatán, among many others.
“This show is one of the favorites of both Yucatecans, as well as national and foreign tourism,” said the director of Culture of the municipality of Mérida, Irving Berlin Villafaña.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This is the story of how Pixie and Michito became best friends…
Who said cats and dogs do.
-
Mexico gives reprieve to illegally imported motor vehicles better known as “chocolate”
Mexico has long had a problem.
-
SENER exhibits companies that pay lower rates and ‘steal energy’ from the nation
The Secretariat of Energy (SENER), is.
-
Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music,.
-
The “Otoño Cultural 2021” arts festival has begun in Yucatan
Culture returns in person to Yucatán,.
-
More and more elderly people dying from Covid-19 in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, October 14, 2021 (ACOM).
-
Yucatán among the three states with the highest suicide rate in the country
Mexico, October 14, 2021 (Notilegis). – The.
-
Coparmex Mérida declares itself totally against AMLO’s Electricity Reform
COPARMEX Mérida is an employer union.
-
Labor Clashes Intensify at Mexico’s Dos Bocas Refinery as AMLO Policies Questioned
BY ANDREW BAKER for Natural Gas Intel.
-
Hurricane Pamela knocks down trees, floods streets in western Mexico
MEXICO CITY, October 14 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment