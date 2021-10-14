This Thursday the traditional Santa Lucía Park Serenades returns to Downtown Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 14, 2021).- With controlled capacity, this Thursday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m., the traditional Santa Lucía Serenade returns, an event for which free tickets are available in the module of the “Olimpo” Cultural Center of Mérida.

This activity was carried out every Thursday, from 1965 until the pandemic had to interrupt it.

Every Thursday at 9:00 p.m., the central park of Santa Lucía was adorned with the music of various artists who attended the traditional serenade, as this a place of traditional music and poetry characteristic of the State of Yucatan.

Numerous cultural events

It should be noted that every Thursday in the park of Santa Lucía several musical icons of the genre have gathered, and for many years the Yucalpetén Typical Orchestra was presented, which alternated with trios, interpreters, composers, and also with the Rondalla Universitaria of the Autonomous University of Yucatán, among many others.

“This show is one of the favorites of both Yucatecans, as well as national and foreign tourism,” said the director of Culture of the municipality of Mérida, Irving Berlin Villafaña.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







