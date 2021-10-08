The second stage of cycle paths in Mérida will begin in 2022

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 08, 2021) .- During his participation in the conference “Towards new models of mobility”, which is part of the activities of the Smart City Expo Latam Congress, the head of the Institute of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut), Rafael Hernández Kotasek, announced that he works in coordination with the Council for the Use of Bicycle Promotion, so that next year the works that are part of the infrastructure plan for bicycle paths begin.

The state official reported that this project contemplates introducing 10% of roads, in order to have a space for cyclist mobility.

He also commented that he would be meeting shortly with a group, made up of specialists, academics and officials, to define the routes where these works would be carried out, which consist of 265 kilometers that would be carried out before the current administration ends, and which contemplate an annual investment of 100 million pesos.

He clarified that promoting the use of bicycles does not mean that the use of public transport or cars has to be replaced, but rather that it seeks to reduce travel times, using both means to move from one place to another.

He recognized that this project is more aggressive, since it is for three years, so next year they would be landing this initiative, and making it known.

Hernández Kotasek recalled that Mérida is one of the main cities with the highest use of bicycles, and the state ranks second at the national level with the highest use of this medium for work commutes.

