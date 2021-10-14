The “Otoño Cultural 2021” arts festival has begun in Yucatan

Culture returns in person to Yucatán, there will be more than 80 free events as part of the Cultural Autumn in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 14, 2021).- This Wednesday October 13 at 7:00 p.m. Cultural Autumn began in Yucatán , with the presentation of María Medina at the “José María Traconis” theater in Valladolid, Yucatán.
The singer gave voice to melodies by Yucatecan composers, with the accompaniment of the most important vernacular group in the southeast, the Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra (OTY).
Cultural Autumn Events in Yucatán
There will be more than 80 events with the participation of 529 theater, dance, music, and literary artists.
A total of 83 free access activities will be carried out, with controlled capacity and observing all sanitary measures, in Hunucmá, Izamal, Mérida, Motul, Progreso, Tecoh and Valladolid.
For its realization, there will be 20 venues, such as the theaters “Armando Manzanero”, “Daniel Ayala Pérez”, “Peón Contreras” and “Casa Tanicho”; the Great Museum of the Mayan World of Mérida (GMMMM) and the Popular Art Museum of Yucatan, and the Palace of Music – National Center of Mexican Music, among many others.
Also, there will be broadcasts on the Facebook and Zoom digital platforms.
The complete schedule is available for consultation on the Sedeculta social networks, facebook.com/sedeculta, twitter.com/sedecultayuc and instagram.com/sedeculta, as well as its official website, www.cultura.yucatan.gob.mx .
The amount assigned for the payment of artists is one million 351 thousand 200 pesos, from the program Support for Cultural and Artistic Festivals (Profest) 2021, while the Executive will invest almost 830,000 in operating expenses of the theaters and venues where the presentations will take place.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
