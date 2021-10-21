The Municipal Institute for Women celebrates its 20th anniversary in Mérida

Merida, Yucatan, (October 21, 2021).- “The Municipal Institute for Women (IMM) is a key piece in the construction of an equitable, harmonious and sustainable society because from there respect for the dignity of people is promoted and opportunities are generated for the full development of each and everyone from a gender equity perspectiv”, said Renán Barrera Concha, mayor of Mérida.

In the framework of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the IMM, Barrera Concha pledged to continue strengthening this dependency that, throughout its history, has changed the lives not only of many women but also of the group of professionals who, with dedication, supported and accompanied those who came for help at a time of high vulnerability.

Accompanied by the director of the IMM, Fabiola García Magaña, and the members of the institute, he pointed out that institutional violence is ruled out in his government, and that he will never subtract budget for this work that seeks to eradicate violence against women both in the private sphere as in the public.

He recalled that 20 years ago this agency was an office within the public administration, which gradually grew to become the Women´s House, from there, it evolved to become the Municipal Institute for Women.

The director of the IMM thanked her staff for their work and the mayor for continuing to support women victims of violence, a problem that had not been discussed 20 years ago.

“But more than anything, I want to share with you how happy and proud I feel to know that some of the women who, in the most difficult moment of their life, came to us, are now, for example, master’s students and even mayor of a municipality. And that others, who are in the university stage, want to do their internships with us to return the support they received, ” she said.

The mayor and the director of the IMM unveiled a plaque commemorating the 20 years of the dependency. Likewise, a recognition for 20 years of service was given to Perla Ivonne Tzuc Vázquez and María de los Ángeles González Caballero.

Finally, Barrera Concha expressed his wish that the Municipal Institute for Women celebrate many years of service since the population it serves is a bastion of the family and of society.

Source: LaJjornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments