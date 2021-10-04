Thanks to the World Bank, Latin America has lost a key tool to fight red tape, corruption (Opinion)

By Andrés Oppenheimer
The scandal swirling around Kristalina Georgieva — International Monetary Fund chief — for her alleged wrongdoings during her tenure as World Bank director is making headlines around the world. But there is a related scandal that is much more consequential, and that deserves much more attention.
I’m referring to the World Bank’s cowardly decision to discontinue its annual “Doing Business” report, which ranked 190 countries according to their respective bureaucratic hurdles to doing business. It was by far the World Bank’s most important annual report, because it named and shamed the world champions of red tape. It would embarrass governments and press them to ease their regulatory burdens. It had long been under attack by the United States, France and other countries that didn’t rank as well as they wanted. China, too, had criticized it.
The report’s cancellation will be a huge blow to Latin America’s efforts to fight not only red tape, but corruption, too. Experts long have concluded that the more red tape a country has, the more opportunities there are for corrupt officials to demand bribes.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTCLE BY ANDRES OPPENHEIMER ON THE OPPENHEIMER PROJECT
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hartii: a Yucatecan organization that cares for art
Hartii: The 100% Yucatecan organization that.
-
Octopus season in Campeche now adds more than 5 thousand tons
Campeche, (October 04, 2021).- From August.
-
Plant compound may protect bees from deadly virus that makes them lose their way home
Around the world, honeybees are dying.
-
These are the ‘Pibinales’, the traditional ‘elotes’ that are cooked underground in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 04, 2021).- There.
-
TikTok star killed in police car chase near the Mexico border
A fiery crash that killed a.
-
Ticul will export footwear to Belize and other countries of Central America
Shoes manufactured in Ticul municipality would.
-
Mucbipollo Fair is coming to Mérida’s San Sebastián neighborhood on Sunday, October 24th
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- With.
-
International Coffee Day 2021 is celebrated in Mexico
The day is used to create.
-
No federal support for the Henequen industry in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021).- The.
-
Water system under repair in Yaxcabá, Yucatán
Yaxcabá, Yucatán, (October 01, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment